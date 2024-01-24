Video Appears To Show Shocking New Angle In Alleged Fight That Led To Country Star’s Arrest: REPORT

Lawyers for country music artist Chris Young are demanding charges against him be dropped after newly released video surveillance provided by WKRN News 2 appears to show a new angle in an alleged fight that led to his arrest.

Young was charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after an alleged altercation with members of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) in a bar, Jan 22, according to TMZ. The TABC alleged in an arrest affidavit that Young allegedly blocked an agent from exiting the venue and was physically aggressive toward him, but new video posted by WKRN News 2 appeared to show an entirely different chain of events. The new video angle appeared to show the agent pushing Young, with no apparent evidence of Young being the alleged aggressor.

The video provided by WKRN News 2 showed Young appearing to extend his arm out toward the agent. The agent then appeared to push Young, sending him flying backwards and onto the ground, taking down a bar stool and other objects in the process. Young then appeared to stand back up with both hands up in the air in a surrender motion. He was then handcuffed and taken into police custody, according to WKRN News 2.

Young’s lawyer, Bill Ramsey, issued a statement to Fox News Digital after the release of the video footage.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” he reportedly said. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done toward my client.”

“This matter is pending in Davidson County General Sessions Court, and we are unable to comment further at this time,” , a TABC spokesperson informed Fox News Digital.

Agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission reportedly claimed in the affidavit that they went into the Tin Roof bar approximately 8:30 p.m. to carry out an inspection. They claimed Young began recording them while asking them a series of questions, the affidavit said, according to Fox News Digital.

The agents reportedly said in the affidavit they proceeded to move to the bar next door, the Dawg House. They claimed in the affidavit that Young allegedly blocked their exit and struck an officer, and bar patrons allegedly became involved, the outlet reported. They reportedly claimed they had to detain Young with restraints while others affiliated with him were allegedly acting confrontational, according to the affidavit. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Bond Out In 20 Mins’: Famous Artist Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Defying Police)

It is unclear if the TABC will withdraw their charges based on the newly surfaced evidence in this case.

The story continues to develop.