Carolina Panthers Make Bafflingly Dumb Head Coaching Hire With First Time Play Caller : REPORT

The Carolina Panthers are filling their vacant head coaching position with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Panthers, who just hired a new general manager, are bringing in Canales to work with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

In a vacuum, it’s not a terrible move. Canales worked wonders with Baker Mayfield last season and previously helped steer Geno Smith and Russel Wilson to success as the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach.

Panthers are hiring Buccaneers’ offensive Dave Canales as their new head coach, per sources. Panthers have offered the job and Canales is taking it. “It will get done,” per source. pic.twitter.com/yddN1uEKyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024



But the hire did not happen in a vacuum. It happened in a market where the greatest coach of all time, Bill Belichick, (among others) was available. (RELATED: Chargers Hire Jim Harbaugh As Head Coach, Sources Say: REPORT)

I get the Panthers wanting to bring in a guy to grow with Bryce Young, but they were so enamored with Canales that they hired him the same day they were scheduled to interview former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

A few key second, in-person interviews today:

— Dan Quinn is with the #Seahawks.

— Bobby Slowik is with the #Falcons.

— Mike Vrabel is with the #Panthers.https://t.co/KwJSJEU5k7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024



Canales is also extremely green. His single-year stint as Tampa’s offensive coordinator is the first time he’s called plays in the NFL. He now goes from that to being in charge of an entire franchise.

Juxtapose his inexperience with that of Vrabel or Belichick, and this move looks like a real headscratcher to me.

To make matters worse, all signs point to Belichick getting a job with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Now, it’s possible Belichick had no interest in the Carolina job. After all, the franchise is without a first-round pick this year after mortgaging the future for Bryce Young, has a volatile owner and generally boasts one of the less-talented rosters in the league. But like I said, they had an interview lined up with Vrabel as well as other more experienced guys like Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has plenty of head coaching experience.

I don’t know man. Maybe Canales will prove me wrong. He’s certainly an unknown commodity at this point.

There are only three remaining head coach openings available now: The Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Commanders and the Falcons. With Belichick to Atlanta looking increasingly likely, there are really only two options left for Vrabel. I’m personally shocked Vrabs hasn’t found a home yet. Maybe he and Dan Quinn team up in Seattle, otherwise he may have to wait a year for another opening.