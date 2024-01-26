Chinese Firm Sent Biden Enterprise $3 Million As ‘Thank You’ For Work When Joe Biden Held Office, Comer Says

Hunter Biden’s former business associate Rob Walker confirmed Chinese firm CEFC wired him $3 million as a “thank you” payment for work during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Walker, a key figure in the Biden family’s Chinese and Romanian business dealings, testified before Congress Friday about the relationship the Bidens had with both CEFC and Romanian oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu, Comer said Friday night. (RELATED: Five Questions That Need Answers From Biden Associate Rob Walker)

🚨BREAKING🚨 Today, we held a transcribed interview with Rob Walker, a Biden family associate who was involved in the Bidens’ dealings with Chinese and Romanian entities. Here were the key takeaways 👇 – We learned that Joe Biden met with the now-missing Chairman of CEFC, Ye… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 27, 2024

“Today’s interview confirmed Hunter Biden and his associates’ work with the Chinese government-linked energy company began over a year before Joe Biden left the vice presidency, but the Bidens and their associates held off being paid by the Chinese while Joe Biden was in office,” Comer said in a press release.

“The Chinese company paid Hunter Biden and his associates $3 million shortly after Joe Biden left office as a ‘thank you’ for the work they did while Joe Biden was in office. Members of the Biden family received payments from the Chinese deal even though they did not work on it,” Comer added.

State Energy HK, a CEFC account, wired Walker roughly $3 million in March 2017 shortly after Joe Biden’s vice presidency concluded, according to bank records and Hunter Biden’s federal tax indictment in California. Walker wired approximately $1 million of the funds to Biden family accounts and $1 million to a firm tied to business associate James Gilliar. (RELATED: Biden Business Associate Admits He Wasn’t Really Sure What Hunter Actually Brought To The Table, Comer Says)

READ THE INDICTMENT:

Walker confirmed Joe Biden met with CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming and he confirmed the Biden family and its business associates worked for CEFC for over a year before Joe Biden left office, the Oversight Committee said.

Walker previously told the FBI that Joe Biden briefly met with CEFC associates following his vice presidency, according to a transcript of an interview Walker gave the FBI in December 2020.

The tax indictment states that the relationship with CEFC began in late 2015 and went from there. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges on Jan. 11.

Tony Bobulinski, another ex-business partner, told the FBI that Hunter and his uncle, James Biden, began their relationship with CEFC when Joe Biden was vice president, according to FBI notes.

CEFC did not pay the Bidens for their work until the State Energy HK wire. Later in 2017, Hunter and James Biden established a joint venture called Hudson West III with CEFC that hauled in around $3.5 million for both Biden family members, the indictment says.

Walker said in his opening statement Joe Biden had no involvement with the business enterprise when he was in office or as a private citizen, and said assertions otherwise are false. His testimony is part of the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in his son’s lucrative foreign business dealings.

Devon Archer, a former business associate, testified that Joe Biden spoke with his son’s business associates 20 or so times and met with them in person on multiple occasions. He specifically described how the Biden family “brand” protected Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings when Hunter Biden was a board member. (RELATED: Burisma Slashed Hunter Biden’s Salary When Donald Trump Took Office, New Indictment Shows)

Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Popoviciu began during Joe Biden’s vice presidency and at one point, Hunter lobbied the U.S. Ambassador to Romania on his client’s behalf, Walker confirmed, according to Comer.

“Additionally, as Joe Biden was leading anti-corruption efforts in Romania, Hunter Biden and Rob Walker began an ill-defined business relationship with Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu,” Comer stated.

“Mr. Walker also confirmed that he and Hunter Biden received payments from Popoviciu beginning in 2015 that continued throughout the rest of Joe Biden’s vice presidency. In exchange for lucrative payments, Hunter Biden traveled to Romania and engaged with the U.S. Ambassador to Romania to discuss Mr. Popoviciu’s foreign legal case,” Comer added.

Popoviciu’s Cyprus-based LLC wired Walker roughly $3 million over numerous payments from November 2015 to May 2017, bank records and the indictment show. Biden family accounts hauled in $1 million of the payments from Popoviciu.

Hunter Biden’s testimony is scheduled for Feb. 28.