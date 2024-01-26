‘None Of It Will Bring My Children Back’: Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Tells Crowd She Regrets Her Abortions

Kaya Jones, former pop star from The Pussycat Dolls, expressed regret over her abortions during the Walk For Life West Coast in San Francisco on Jan. 20.

Jones confessed to regretting her actions and shared her personal testimony about how her life was forever changed by the abortions she underwent after feeling pressured by the industry.

“I come from an industry that promotes abortion,” she said. “If you want to have a baby and you want to be a recording artist and successful, they encourage that you abort.” The former star continued, “I have a Grammy, but none of it will bring my children back.”

The 39-year-old shared the story of her first abortion with the crowd. She told attendees she was just 16-years-old when she had her first abortion.

“It harmed me, and I felt like as though someone had took something that had always belonged in my body,” she said.

“I remember waking up and feeling like someone took my rib or my kidney, and it was never going to come back … I don’t know the death date of my first child, and I will never know the birth date. There’s no grave I can go to, to mourn the death.”

Jones told the crowd she became pregnant again at the age of 19 when she had just begun her career with the Pussycat Dolls. She said she was immediately told to “get rid of it.”

The former star recalled a life-changing moment she experienced while still recovering form her abortion. She said she was performing at a concert and noticed two little girls looking at her in admiration. She immediately felt rattled by the promiscuous image she was role modeling to her young fans.

“The Lord used [them] to speak to me that day,” Jones said.

“That conviction hit me to my core.”

She went on to state that fame and wealth didn’t erase the pain and emotional trauma she experienced by aborting her children.

“There’s nothing beautiful about it. No matter how much money you may have, no matter how much fame you may receive, no matter how many records you may sell,” Jones said. (RELATED: ‘Sobbing And Screaming’: Britney Spears Describes How She Kept ‘Excruciating’ Abortion A Secret From Her Family)

“When you abort a child, you are killing a piece of God. You are being literally the hands and feet of Satan,” she said.