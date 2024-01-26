Entertainment

‘None Of It Will Bring My Children Back’: Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Tells Crowd She Regrets Her Abortions

Screenshot/YouTube/WalkForLife2024

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Kaya Jones, former pop star from The Pussycat Dolls, expressed regret over her abortions during the Walk For Life West Coast in San Francisco on Jan. 20.

Jones confessed to regretting her actions and shared her personal testimony about how her life was forever changed by the abortions she underwent after feeling pressured by the industry.

“I come from an industry that promotes abortion,” she said. “If you want to have a baby and you want to be a recording artist and successful, they encourage that you abort.” The former star continued, “I have a Grammy, but none of it will bring my children back.”

The 39-year-old shared the story of her first abortion with the crowd. She told attendees she was just 16-years-old when she had her first abortion.

“It harmed me, and I felt like as though someone had took something that had always belonged in my body,” she said.

UNSPECIFIED – UNDATED: In this handout image made available on March 1, 2007 by MTV, members of the band Pussycat Dolls pose for a portrait shoot. Pussycat Dolls were announced as one of the nominees for the MTV Australia Video Music Awards 2007, which take place in Sydney on April 29 at the Acer Arena. (Handout Photo by MTV/Getty Images)

“I remember waking up and feeling like someone took my rib or my kidney, and it was never going to come back … I don’t know the death date of my first child, and I will never know the birth date. There’s no grave I can go to, to mourn the death.”

Jones told the crowd she became pregnant again at the age of 19 when she had just begun her career with the Pussycat Dolls. She said she was immediately told to “get rid of it.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Singer Kaya Jones attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The former star recalled a life-changing moment she experienced while still recovering form her abortion. She said she was performing at a concert and noticed two little girls looking at her in admiration. She immediately felt rattled by the promiscuous image she was role modeling to her young fans.

“The Lord used [them] to speak to me that day,” Jones said.

“That conviction hit me to my core.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Singer Kaya Jones arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

She went on to state that fame and wealth didn’t erase the pain and emotional trauma she experienced by aborting her children.

“There’s nothing beautiful about it. No matter how much money you may have, no matter how much fame you may receive, no matter how many records you may sell,” Jones said. (RELATED: ‘Sobbing And Screaming’: Britney Spears Describes How She Kept ‘Excruciating’ Abortion A Secret From Her Family)

“When you abort a child, you are killing a piece of God. You are being literally the hands and feet of Satan,” she said.