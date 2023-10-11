50 Cent Alludes To Diddy Being Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s Death In Shocking Tweet

50 Cent insinuated Diddy was behind the murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur in a message posted to Twitter on Monday.

The rapper name-dropped Diddy and seemed to troll him by warning him that he would soon be exposed. “Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky,” 50 Cent wrote to his social media account. 50 Cent’s message comes just days after Duane Keith, (Keffe D) was taken into custody in Las Vegas. Keith was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with Shakur’s murder investigation.

Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/YL7WWlDgqj — 50cent (@50cent) October 9, 2023

50 Cent accompanied his bold allegations with a photograph of Shakur riding in the passenger seat of a car being driven by Suge Knight, the night that the gunfire erupted in Las Vegas and Shakur’s life was cut short.

The famous rapper is not the only one who has pointed a finger at Diddy for killing Shakur. Keith had also made several incriminating statements over the years, suggesting that Diddy was behind the infamous hit, and accused him of being the one that orchestrated the murder behind the scenes.

Keith implicated Diddy by claiming he paid the South Side Crips $1 million to murder Shakur and Knight but said the Crips never received the down payment for the hit, according to Yahoo.

Keith also spoke candidly about Diddy’s involvement during an interview in August. (RELATED: High-Profile Incarcerated Music Exec Refuses To Assist In Tupac Shakur’s Murder Case)

“If I wouldn’t have ever met [Diddy], I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bullshit,” Keith said at the time.

“I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bullshit,” he said.

“It really crashed two people’s empires in one night, mine’s for sure — Suge’s too. [Diddy] the only one still balling. He made our shit go down, man,” Keith said.