’Schitt’s Creek’ Actress Catherine O’Hara Dishes On Why She Left ’SNL’ After 1 Week

Catherine O’Hara offered details of her brief stint on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) in the early ’80s in an interview with PEOPLE published Saturday.

The actress shared a glimpse into a pivotal moment in her career that underscores the value of loyalty and commitment. At 69, O’Hara reminisced about her short-lived affiliation with SNL. Dispelling rumors that fear led to her departure from SNL, O’Hara clarified that her decision was driven by a deep-seated loyalty to “SCTV,” a show that provided her with sporadic yet meaningful work through its on-and-off relationship with various networks.

The opportunity to join SNL was a dream for O’Hara, yet the resurgence of “SCTV” prompted a swift departure from SNL before she could make her debut, a decision she now views with a mix of regret and understanding for the youthful impulse that guided it. (RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Tells Fans To Stay Away From Filming Locations During Coronavirus Pandemic)

Catherine O’Hara Recalls Quitting ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 1 Week: ‘Not Cool to Take a Job, Then Leave It’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/3YPt0FfoMV — People (@people) January 27, 2024

“Basically I said, ‘Oh, sorry, I gotta go be with my [comedy] family,'” O’Hara told PEOPLE. “Yeah, not cool to take a job and leave it. You know what I mean?”

Her spot was then filled by Robin Duke. “It all worked out the way it was supposed to,” the “Schitt’s Creek” actress added. Despite the potential professional faux pas of leaving SNL so abruptly, O’Hara’s path led her to continued success and collaboration with long-time colleagues, including Eugene Levy, according to PEOPLE. Their partnership flourished on “SCTV” and later in Christopher Guest’s acclaimed films such as “Best in Show.”

Their creative synergy culminated in the beloved series “Schitt’s Creek,” where O’Hara’s portrayed Moira Rose, alongside Levy’s Johnny Rose, PEOPLE noted. The show, co-created by Levy and his son, Daniel Levy, showcased the comedic genius of O’Hara, earning her and the show numerous accolades.