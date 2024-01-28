Circus Animals Run Wild On Indiana Highway After Truck Erupts In Flames

A semi-truck carrying circus animals erupted in flames Saturday, leading to an unexpected release of camels, zebras, and a horse onto an Indiana highway, Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The event unfolded shortly after 2:00 a.m. when Trooper Edward Titus spotted the 2012 Volvo semi-truck on fire. The driver, 57-year-old Armando C. Alvarez had already evacuated the vehicle by the time Trooper Titus arrived, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the truck was transporting animals from the Shrine Circus. A rescue ensued, led by Trooper Titus, Grant County Deputy Joshua Kennedy, and a circus member, the press release stated. They managed to save five zebras, four camels, and a miniature horse. (RELATED:Big Boy Bison Funks Up Tourists’ Vehicle In Yellowstone Rampage)

Support from additional law enforcement officers ensured the safe containment of the animals until the arrival of replacement transport from the circus, the police statement further added. After the chaotic scene was cleared, the lanes on the highway were reopened by 6:30 a.m. The investigation, spearheaded by Trooper James Wilkison, pointed to an equipment malfunction as the fire’s origin.

Both Trooper Titus and Deputy Kennedy were treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital and have since been released. Neither Alvarez nor any of the animals sustained injuries from the ordeal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents commended the officers for clearing up the highway immediately. “Excellent job by the first responders! Bravo,” one commenter on Facebook said. “Wow that’s quite a story to tell for years,” another user added.