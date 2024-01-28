Painful Glory: True Hockey Guy Uses His Teeth To Score What Has To Be One Of The Most Agonizing Goals Ever

And just like that, this dude is an instant hockey legend…

When it comes to the icy sport, there are obviously rules regarding what you can and can’t do when it comes to scoring. You’re not allowed to use your hands, but you can use your feet … well, as long as you’re not blatantly kicking it.

So what about your teeth? Is it legal to use your choppers to score a goal?

Apparently, you can, as this exact scenario played out with a minor league player. (RELATED: Multiple NHL Players Take Indefinite Leaves Of Absence With Looming Sexual Assault Scandal: REPORT)

The New Jersey Devils’ AHL (American Hockey League) affiliate, the Utica Comets, squared off Friday against the Rochester Americans on their turf.

Finding themselves with a one-goal advantage and a power play in the second period, Comets’ forward Graeme Clark had the puck at the circle’s top, got into the slot and then launched a flaming wrist shot.

But the wrister ended up blasting his teammate, Joe Gambardella, in the mouth — giving a good smash to his teeth. However, in such true hockey fashion, the shot hilariously ricocheted into the net for outright painful glory.

off the teeth🦷, nothing but net 🥅 The Joe Gambardella Special. https://t.co/YEL4HmQ4CS pic.twitter.com/h5BbBVFy7K — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) January 27, 2024

I’ve had tooth pain before, I think we all have. I think we’ve all also accidentally clipped a glass bottle against our teeth as well while trying to take a drink, I know I have — man, that’s such an uncomfortable feeling.

But taking a puck to the teeth?

I couldn’t imagine that level of pain…

Joe Gambardella: A true hockey guy (and legend at that).