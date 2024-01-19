People Are Losing Their Minds Over These Oregon Hockey Jerseys, And I Don’t Blame ‘Em — I Need One Myself (Badly)

The swag is unreal — TOO unreal.

One of the best things about the sport of hockey is without a doubt the jerseys, and the debates that come along with them. It’s a rare occurrence when fans universally accept a sweater. Well, one of those “blue moon” hockey moments has happened here in 2024, as the University of Oregon men’s hockey team is donning some absolute beauties.

Classified as a club team, the Ducks compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA D-1). (RELATED: The Mighty Have Fallen: How The Hell Does Michigan’s Basketball Program Have This Embarrassingly Low Crowd Size?)

As we all know, Oregon is going to the Big Ten soon. However, there currently aren’t any plans to add the Ducks into NCAA D-1 to play against powerhouse such as Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and Minnesota. But if they decide to make that move, they debatably already have the best jerseys in the conference — emphasis on debatably.

Oregon showed off their new drip ahead of the Bend Classic, which is a rivalry contest against the Washington Huskies.

Who’s ready for some outdoor hockey? We sure are 😎 T-1 day until the Bend Classic at The Pavilion in Bend, OR! Tickets are available on our website, and our friends from @verberohockey will be there selling these sweet jerseys!#UOHockey #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/eh4bOdkr7G — Oregon Ducks Hockey (@UOHockey) January 18, 2024

Washington deserves some love, too. They’re also bringing some heat.

And so do my Miami Hurricanes for obvious reasons (yes, we have a hockey team).

📍Kendall Ice Arena pic.twitter.com/zQGo3Se5kF — UnivMiamiHockey (@canes_hockey) January 12, 2024

Damn, I love hockey.