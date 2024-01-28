Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Biting Off Ex-Girlfriend’s Nose

Police arrested a San Antonio, Texas man Friday night for allegedly biting his ex-girlfriend’s nose off during an altercation last July, NEWS4SA reported Saturday.

David Morin, 34, allegedly bit his ex-girlfriend’s nose off during a fight in her apartment last summer over a strip club application, according to police, reported NEWS4SA.

The arrest affidavit indicated that Morin and his ex-girlfriend had been dating since December 2022, but that Morin had taken his belongings and moved out of the apartment two weeks before the alleged attack, KSAT reported

On the day of the incident, Morin allegedly harassed the victim with numerous phone calls before arriving at her apartment late at night and breaking in through a window, NEWS4SA reported. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Biting Testicles Of Nightclub Employee Who Denied Him Entry, Cops Say)

http://

When the victim went towards the front door, Morin allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders and bit her nose, tearing a piece off in the process, police said.https://t.co/UIlDDpZP2c — KATU News (@KATUNews) January 28, 2024

Once inside the apartment, Morin reportedly found employment documents related to a strip club that sparked a fight leading Morin to allegedly choke his ex-girlfriend before letting her go, according to NEWS4SA. When she tried to escape, he reportedly grabbed her and bit her nose, ripping part of it off, the outlet reported.

Police said that Morin fled the scene, leaving the injured woman behind, according to NEWS4SA.

Authorities took the woman to the hospital for treatment and referral to a plastic surgeon, the outlet reported.

One online commenter made a tongue in cheek post lampooning the incident, stating, “When leaving a relationship, don’t tell the former significant other to ‘bite me’. That choice of words may leave a bad taste in his/her mouth.”

Another took a more serious tone, criticizing the alleged assailant by noting the strip joint application “must have been for a server or bartender job, but this idiots’ two braincells couldn’t figure that out. Strippers don’t fill out applications, dumbass.”

Morin is currently being held at Bexar County Jail on $75,000 bail.