80-Year-Old Iconic Musician Joni Mitchell Set To Perform At Grammys For First Time

Music legend Joni Mitchell is set to captivate audiences at the 2024 Grammy Awards, marking a moment as she performs for the first time at the prestigious event, CBS News reported Sunday.

The announcement comes as Mitchell is in the running for the Best Folk Album category with her 2023 live release, “Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live],” a recording from her surprise return to the stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival after a two-decade hiatus, according to CBS News’ coverage of the Grammys. This performance is a historic moment for Mitchell, who has reportedly never performed at the awards show despite having nine Grammys to her name, in addition to the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year and a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award from 2002.

The esteemed singer-songwriter will join the roster of artists set to perform at the Grammys Feb. 4. The lineup boasts some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott. (RELATED: ‘They Literally Cannot Win’: Joy Reid Says Grammys Signaled ‘Total Defeat’ For Conservatives In ‘Culture Wars’)

✨ Don’t miss nine-time GRAMMY winner and past @MusiCares Person of the Year @jonimitchell’s first-ever #GRAMMYs performance! Tune-in to @cbs on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. 🔗 Learn more: https://t.co/2KhLxCN6as pic.twitter.com/nOWzrQMeAD — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2024

Mitchell has overcome challenges posed by a life-threatening brain aneurysm she experienced in 2015 to make a triumphant return to the stage. The renowned artist headlined a concert in June 2023 for the first time in two decades, according to BBC. Dubbed a “Joni Jam,” the event lasted close to three hours and featured performances alongside celebrated fans such as Annie Lennox, Marcus Mumford and Brandi Carlile.