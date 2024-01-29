Chrisean Rock Gets Blueface’s Image Tattooed Onto Her Face Amid Wildly Volatile Relationship

Chrisean Rock recently tattooed boyfriend Blueface’s image right on the side of her face, despite the volatility of their relationship.

The black and white ink covers the majority of Rock’s face, from her temple all the way down to her jawline, a video posted to Rock’s Instagram on Sunday shows.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, is currently behind bars for violating the conditions of his probation in relation to a Las Vegas shooting, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Blueface was on probation for an attempted murder charge dating back to 2022.

The pair have made headlines in the past for their aggressive behavior toward one another, including multiple incidents that involved police.

Each has accused the other of physical violence, and Blueface has previously accused Rock of cheating. Rock said she was pressing criminal charges against Blueface in Sept. 2023, after claiming he posted an image of their son’s genitals on social media, according to XXL.

In Aug. 2022, TMZ reported that Rock has been arrested for punching Blueface at a bar in Arizona, according to Billboard.

A month earlier, a video circulated that showed Blueface asking his toddler son if he was gay when the child failed to pay attention to strippers moving around casually in his home with the child present. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Artist Arrested In Court While There For An Unrelated Matter)

It’s not clear why Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, decided to take the plunge by permanently inking the likeness of Blueface on her body, or why she chose to place it in such a prominent spot.