‘Yellowstone’ Star Should Be The Face Of All Taylor Sheridan Shows After Revealing His Latest Role

Paramount+ announced the new cast members for the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series “Land Man,” Monday, and one of the stars shouldn’t surprise you one bit.

Talk to anyone who claims to write about, watch or even just enjoy entertainment, and they won’t know James Jordan when you first mention his name. This is a sociocultural travesty because Jordan should be known as the official face of all things Taylor Sheridan.

Why? Because he is arguably one of the most talented men to work on almost all of Sheridan’s biggest projects. Ever.

Jordan’s next role is as “Dale Bradley,” a petroleum engineer and “blue-collar bear of a man who manages and works with roughnecks in the oil fields” on the Billy Bob Thornton-led series “Land Man.” The series delves into the deeply political and social realities of the West Texas oil and gas industry. Along with his everyman role, Jordan will play Thornton’s roommate, a potentially substantial role for an actor with only 39 credits to his name (at the time of writing).

Here’s the catch: Jordan’s 39 credits have more impact than the next 30 actors with 100 credits each, and I’ll die on this hill. (RELATED: Paramount+ Starts Production On Major Taylor Sheridan Series)

Many of Jordan’s prior roles were written by Sheridan, the greatest entertainment writer of the 21st century, which doesn’t hurt. But it’s also Jordan’s sheer ability that sets him apart from all of your mainstream bullshit actors with their frilly hair.

One of Jordan’s most powerful scenes as Livestock Agent Steve Hendon in “Yellowstone” saw him brutally murder two men accused of beating up a female rider to steal her stuff. It wasn’t the murder that set Jordan’s acting talent apart, though. It was the horror on his face when he realized what he’d done that made this one of the most powerful things I’ve seen on television. Ever.

Jordan also appeared in “Special Ops: Lioness,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Wind River” and will probably have a role written for him throughout all of Sheridan’s future films and series.

And boy, does he deserve them.