Burglar Calls 911 For Help After Getting Stuck In Sh*tty Situation, Cops Say: REPORT

An alleged burglar called police for help Wednesday after he pooped his pants while stuck inside a downtown high-rise, authorities said, according to The Augusta Press.

Deputies rescued Brandon Thorne, who soiled himself, after midnight from the 15th floor of the building that consisted of offices for Vision Wireless, The Augusta Press reported. Feces were found on the seat of the 22-year-old suspect’s trousers and the furniture he sat on, authorities said.

Thorne initially said he entered the building to evade two people who were trying to kidnap him, authorities said, according to The Augusta Press. Thorne allegedly opened brand new cellphones on office desks and discharged a fire extinguisher once inside the building, authorities reportedly said.

The suspect later admitted there were no kidnappers searching for him after police brought him downstairs, The Augusta Press reported. However, he refused to provide a reason as to why he allegedly broke into the building, according to the outlet.

Thorne was charged with a felony, criminal attempted burglary. He was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he remained Sunday night due to his inability to make a $5,700 bond, the outlet reported.

This is reportedly not the first time Thorne faced bathroom-related charges in Aiken. He was fined $257 for alleged public urination in Nov. 2022, according to the outlet.