Tennessee Being Investigated By NCAA For Several Possible Violations In Multiple Sports: REPORT

Uh oh… There might be some trouble brewing in Knoxville.

The NCAA is currently investigating the University of Tennessee for possible rule violations that are considered to be “major,” according to Sports Illustrated. Multiple sports are involved in the investigation, which also features looking into name, image and likeness (NIL) benefits that were received by athletes.

Information regarding the case is limited at this time, as well as the number of sports that are involved. The university confirmed the investigation to Sports Illustrated, however, didn’t say much other than NCAA Enforcement have yet to send them a notice of allegations. (RELATED: Living Like Royalty: Retired Nick Saban Is Out Here Golfing With Rappers 50 Cent, Travis Scott)

According to SI’s sources, Tennessee feels like they’re innocent and haven’t violated any NIL rules.

The NCAA refused to comment to Sports Illustrated in a statement.

“With rare exceptions, the NCAA does not comment on current, pending or potential investigations due to confidentiality rules put in place by member schools,” said associate director of communications Meghan Durham Wright.

NEWS: As sources say Tennessee faces multiple Level 1 and Level 2 violations, the school’s chancellor fires back at how the NCAA is handling NIL investigation. In letter obtained by ESPN she calls NCAA allegations “factually untrue and procedurally wrong.” https://t.co/My2fXWLpj9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 30, 2024

Florida State, Florida, now Tennessee … this is nothing more than a power grab by the NCAA in an attempt to get more control over the NIL situation, but I’ve got news for them…

Their days of sucking kids dry and leaving them broke while they rake in cash and chill on their yachts are OVER.

What a joke of an investigation this is.