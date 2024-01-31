HART: Democrats Got Their Political Playbook From Lenin (Vladimir, Not John)

When you have bad policies and cannot sustain your authority based on quantifiable results, you do what Democrats have done these last few years: you weaponize the government against your enemies.

It is not a novel construct. In 1918 the oppressive Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin (the 100th anniversary of whose death was on Jan. 21) laid out his plan to keep the communists in power with his infamous “Hanging Order.” This was an order he sent to his Bolshevik leaders in his government (his Deep State) when starving middle class farmers known as kulaks dared to push back against his government. It reads as follows:

Comrades! The insurrection of five kulak districts should be pitilessly suppressed. The interests of the whole revolution require this because ‘the last decisive battle’ with the kulaks is now underway everywhere. An example must be made. Hang (absolutely hang, in full view of the people) no fewer than one hundred known kulaks, fat cats, bloodsuckers. Publish their names. Seize all grain from them. Designate hostages – in accordance with yesterday’s telegram. Do it in such a fashion that, for hundreds of miles around, the people see, tremble, know, shout: “The bloodsucking kulaks are being strangled and will be strangled.” Telegraph receipt and implementation. Yours, Lenin. P.S. Find tougher people.

One of the many lovable and endearing things about the murderous Lenin is that he always signed his letters with a smiley face.

And yes, I know, his missive sounds like a modern-day DNC directive. There’s a lot to unpack here, but I submit:

Number 1. “Hang in full view of the people,” resembles the multiple, frivolous impeachment attempts against Trump by Democrats. You would have to surrender your reason to Woke-DNC dogma not to conclude that the Deep Blue “Deep Staters” are not targeting Trump. A 76-year-old man, never arrested, rings up 90 felonies these past 12 months as he runs against a sitting president. Really? Maybe he’s just a late bloomer?

Thanks to Biden’s lawfare, we are now confronted with the choice between a president who might be sentenced and one who cannot complete a sentence.

Number 2. “Publish their names.” Clearly the “doxing and swatting” of GOP leaders, from Lois Lerner to the IRS agent who turned over the tax returns of Donald Trump and Elon Musk to The New York Times, fit this category.

Number 3. “Seize their grain.” It is what NY Attorney General Letitia James is doing to Trump by using some novel legal theory which has neither victim nor crime to take Trump’s properties away from him.

Number 4. “Designate Hostages — in a fashion people see and tremble.” If this is not the essence of the vast prosecutorial overreaction to Jan. 6, then just arrest me. A few hundred men who looked like the cast of Duck Dynasty on a confusing day walked through our Capitol (“The People’s House”) and monkeyed with Nancy Pelosi’s podium. Now many of them sit in solitary confinement, perhaps for up to 20 years. For trespassing.

Biden and the Dems have since said that white supremacists are the biggest threat to our country, and they conflate “MAGA Republicans” with white supremacists. Biden, in another “historic first,” recognized his political opponents as terrorists while not being able to recognize his wife on stage with him.

Lenin was famously placed in a glass coffin and publicly exhibited for years after his death. This is the same game plan the Democrats have in store for Biden’s second term.

The Nancy Pelosi-picked Jan. 6 House Committee members embarrassed the nation; she chose no members who had not already voted to impeach Trump. The “trial” was held publicly, choregraphed by an ABC producer. Trump could not cross examine, he didn’t testify, he could not submit opposing evidence or present any defense witnesses. Lenin was seen in his glass coffin clicking the “like” button.

We elected FDR to get us out of the Great Depression, Reagan to defeat the Soviet Union, Trump to push back the entrenched political class, and Biden because we thought it would be funny.

Maybe having worked for Reagan and having seen a lot of Natasha and Boris on “Rocky and Bullwinkle” cartoons, I understand better the evils of the Soviets.

We learn from history; government repeats the same predictable mistakes. Vladimir Putin admires Lenin and is trying to get the Soviet Union band back together. The good news for the U.S.A. is that it is Russia’s turn to invade and get embarrassed in Afghanistan again.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.