LeBron Drops Cryptic Social Media Post … Is He Leaving The Lakers?

Uh oh … Is LeBron plotting a move out of Hollywood?

After making the Western Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers are having a rocky season here in the 2023-24 campaign.

Entering the season, the Lakers had hefty expectations around them, especially with a Western Conference that was seemingly wide open and still is.

However, those expectations haven’t been met whatsoever, with Los Angeles currently 24-25 on the season and sitting ninth in the West, and for the month, they’re 7-8 after suffering a Tuesday night defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

Having a player option for next season, the 39-year-old LeBron James did his job, tallying 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a back-to-back game, but the Lake Show still suffered a blowout 138-122 defeat.

Well, after the loss, LeBron did something interesting Wednesday morning on the social media platform Twitter: Post an hourglass emoji.

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

Cryptic, sure, but I think we all know what LeBron meant here (it was kinda obvious): He’s straight up telling the Los Angeles Lakers that time is running out.

Not only does “The King” have a player option on his contract going into the offseason, but his son Bronny is potentially coming into the league this summer. And we know how much LeBron wants to play with him, he’s said it publicly on multiple occasions.

So we could realistically be looking at a situation in the offseason where LeBron leaves the Lakers and goes to whatever team that Bronny gets drafted to, it’s a perfect opportunity for him to make a power move to play with his son. (RELATED: Rockets’ Dillon Brooks Stares Down LeBron After Hitting Shot On Him, And Then Smacks The Mess Out Of Him Afterwards)

And with my Miami Heat currently scouting Bronny, I can’t help but be intrigued.