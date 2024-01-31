A True American: Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Gifts Purple Heart Recipient With A Trip To Super Bowl LVIII

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t just a superstar quarterback, he’s also a superstar American.

The Miami Dolphins might not be going to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, but their QB Tua Tagovailoa is helping a fan get there — and not just your average fan, a military veteran that also happens to be a purple heart recipient.

The Dolphins leader has partnered with USAA, the official Salute to Service partner of the NFL, as well as the Marine Corps Association to give one of the greatest gifts that you could ever give somebody to a military veteran (and also his brother): A legendary experience that features a trip to the Super Bowl. (RELATED: Seattle Seahawks Closing In On Mike Macdonald As Next Head Coach After Parting Ways With Pete Carroll: REPORT)

John “Jonesy” Jones, the Purple Heart recipient, was in the United States Marine Corps (1995-2007) when he was given assignment to several units and served in multiple roles, eventually becoming a Staff Sergeant.

During his 12 years of service, Jones was deployed to Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, Thailand, Japan, Germany and Spain. In 2005, following his vehicle being hit with an anti-tank mine after running over it, he lost both of his legs below his knees.

#ad ADVERSITY IS AN OPPORTUNITY! I’m blessed to team up w/ @USAA & @MCA_Marines to honor USMC vet SSGT John Jones, a true inspiration who faced adversity head on, with a trip #SuperBowlLVIII. See you in Las Vegas, Jonesy! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/9lOXRP5Xe5 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) January 31, 2024

I love this for two reasons: 1. One of our elite is deservingly getting a legendary trip to the Super Bowl, and 2. Through him, my Miami Dolphins will have representation in this year’s Super Bowl.

Sounds like a win-win to me.