Wife Of Filmmaker Bradley Thomas Commits Suicide: REPORT

The wife of “Killers of the Flower Moon” producer Bradley Thomas died by suicide in West Los Angeles, Monday, TMZ reported.

Isabelle Thomas, 39, jumped from one of the Hotel Angeleno’s balconies and fell to her death, sources in law enforcement informed TMZ. These sources reportedly said Isabelle’s body was found at the scene and she was pronounced dead by first responders. It was not immediately clear which floor she leapt from, but it was floor high up the hotel, sources told TMZ.

Sources said there was no evidence of a suicide note being left at the scene, according to TMZ. The Medical Examiner’s office reportedly listed her death as a suicide. The official cause of death was determined to be the result of multiple traumatic injuries which expected from a significant fall, TMZ reported.

Brad has not yet issued a public statement regarding his wife’s death. The tragic incident unfolded in the middle of Hollywood’s award show season. Brad’s movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” was nominated for “Best Picture.” He is also known for his work on a variety of successful movies, including “Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something about Mary” and Kingpin,” to name a few.

Isabelle and Brad married in 2018, and were last seen in public together Jan.13 at a public event, TMZ reported. Isabelle is reportedly survived by Brad and the two young children they shared together. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Attempting Suicide)

No further information was provided as to what may have led to this tragedy.

This story continues to unfold.