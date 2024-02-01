Iconic ‘Star Trek’ Villain William O’Connell Dies At 94

William O’Connell passed away at the age of 94 Jan. 15 at his Sherman Oaks residence, Deadline reported Thursday.

The death of the seasoned actor, renowned for his versatility in TV and cinema during the ’60s and ’70s, was confirmed by a family friend to Deadline. Details surrounding the cause of death remain undisclosed. At 94, O’Connell leaves behind a legacy marked by his adept portrayals of various characters, including a standout villainous performance on “Star Trek” and multiple antagonist roles opposite Clint Eastwood.

William O’Connell Dies: Memorable ‘Star Trek’ Villain, Foils In Clint Eastwood Films Was 94 https://t.co/S4XnIXyY9l — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 1, 2024

Born in Los Angeles May 12, 1929, O’Connell served as a 1st Lieutenant in the 45th Infantry during the Korean War, where he earned a Bronze Star. O’Connell’s career was characterized by an impressive array of appearances across numerous television series in the 1960s, the outlet reported. He brought to life a plethora of minor yet memorable roles, ranging from a flagman to a cabbie, across a diverse set of shows such as “Highway Patrol,” “Peter Gunn,” and “The Twilight Zone.” His versatility shone through in guest spots on “Dennis the Menace,” “My Three Sons,” “The Outer Limits,” “Bonanza,” “The Munsters,” “Batman,” and “The Lucy Show.” (RELATED:‘Star Trek’ Actor Dies Suddenly At 73, Ex-Wife Says)

1967 marked a pivotal year for O’Connell with his role in “Star Trek’s” “Journey to Babel” episode, where he portrayed Thelev, a cunning Orion agent under the guise of an Andorian ambassador, aiming to sabotage the Enterprise, Deadline noted. Though his plans were thwarted, his character left a lasting impact by injuring Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner, with a poisoned knife.

O’Connell also made significant contributions to cinema, frequently collaborating with Eastwood in films such as “Paint Your Wagon,” “High Plains Drifter,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Every Which Way but Loose,” and its sequel “Any Which Way You Can.” These roles often saw him as the formidable opposition, showcasing his range and depth as an actor.