82-Year-Old Martha Stewart Praises Her Own Looks In Thirst-Trap Photo

Martha Stewart proved she thinks quite highly of herself in a thirst-trap photo shared on her Instagram page Friday.

The savvy, 82-year-old businesswoman shamelessly posted a steamy bathroom mirror selfie while posing in a nightgown with a plunging neckline. “After an eight-hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach — horrible by the way — we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe),” she wrote in her caption.

“I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed — it must be the $$$$$outfit!!” she wrote.

Stewart, who has become known for her thirst trap photos since her infamous poolside selfie from 2020, proudly praised her own looks, and fans slid into the comment section to do the same.

The image showed the lifestyle guru slightly pouting her lips, while she expertly threw her head back and tilted it ever-so-slightly. The angle of the tantalizing photograph made it look like she was peering down on her 1.9 million followers. Her hair was tousled, giving her a dreamy bedroom look.

She had one hand casually tucked into the side pocket of the nightgown, while the other held up her phone for the selfie.

“Sheesh! Save some sexy for the rest of us Mama! 😍” wrote lifestyle expert Lauren Makk. (RELATED: Martha Stewart Goes Braless In Coffee Commercial)

Many other fans wrote in with complimentary messages and notes thanking Stewart for posting another thirst-trap photo.

The new snapshot put Stewart right back in the spotlight, ending 2023 on top of her game.