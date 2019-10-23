Martha Stewart Mocks Felicity Huffman’s Prison Style: ‘She Looked Pretty Schlumpy’

Martha Stewart mocked Felicity Huffman after the actress was spotted in a green jumpsuit while serving time in prison for her part in the college admission scam.

It happened when the TV personality was speaking at the Vanity Fair Summit and was asked by one reporter if she had any style advice or tips for the “Desperate Housewives” star, per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

Huffman is currently spending 14-days in prison after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to raise her daughter’s SAT scores in 2017. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Martha Stewart on Felicity Huffman: “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy. She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” #VFSummit pic.twitter.com/zlQrvKv4gO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 22, 2019

“She should style her outfit a little bit more,” Stewart explained. “She looked pretty schlumpy. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

Schlumpy is Yiddish for a “sloppy or dowdy person,'” per Merriam Webster.

The comments drew laughter from the audience and then the lifestyle mogul followed up by turning the focus to a more serious tone and said that the 56-year-old actress “made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

Felicity Huffman spotted in green prison jumpsuit in first photos since sentencing https://t.co/Mu8hshBpKZ pic.twitter.com/M1Qc0kyb6t — Page Six (@PageSix) October 19, 2019

Earlier this week, Huffman was spotted on family day walking around outside on the grounds of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. She was wearing the army-green jumpsuit, her hair pulled up under a baseball cap and black sneakers.

Stewart knows a bit about serving time behind bars after spending five months in a federal prison after being convicted of insider trading in 2004.