Lori Harvey Makes Sports Illustrated Debut Wearing Her Own Swimwear Line

Model Lori Harvey made her debut on the cover of the 2024 Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit Edition, wearing items from her very own swimwear line.

Her photoshoot will be part of the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue and has been slated for release in May. Harvey and SI jointly released a gallery of sultry teaser-images sporting a purple halter-top bikini, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

“Just months after launching her own swimsuit and resort wear brand, @yevrahswim, with Revolve, @loriharvey found herself on location with the SI Swimsuit team in Mexico, where she had the incredible opportunity to model some pieces from her own line for the 2024 issue,” Sports Illustrated wrote on Instagram.

The bikini worn by Harvey on the cover showcased a design by Monica Hanson Beachwear, but the spread of images inside the magazine included an item from her own swimsuit line, Yevrah, launched Aug. 2023, according to Page Six.

The young model’s swimwear line has been reportedly made available for purchase solely at Revolve and includes a combination of one-shoulder pieces as well as twisted tops and more.

Her photoshoot also included swimwear by Dolce & Gabbana and GCDS, as well as other brands, the outlet reported.

She described her excitement to SI Swim after taking the cover of the magazine by storm, saying this was “a dream come true.”

“I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical,” Harvey reportedly said.

The famous model went on to say, “I’m all about body positivity and inclusion,” which is something she aspires to project to her fans through her new line, according to SI Swim.

“I get to see and experience so many different cultures, and see so many beautiful women with all different skin tones and body types,” Harvey reportedly said. “And so I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy. All those things kind of helped me bring Yevrah Swim to life.”

“I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident]. All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images,” Harvey continued, SI Swim reported. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Makes Her Debut As A Sports Illustrated Cover Girl)

Sports Illustrated Swim editor-in-chief MJ Day reportedly echoed the message, saying Harvey “embodies the essence of empowerment with her unwavering authenticity.”