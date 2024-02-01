‘Most Of Them Aren’t Smart’: USWNT Star Lindsey Horan Thinks American Soccer Fans Are Stupid

You couldn’t be more blunt…

Since Megan Rapinoe rode off into the retirement sunset, someone has to take over as the anti-American scumbag who leads the anti-American U.S. women’s soccer program, right?

Right — enter Lindsey Horan.

Over the past few years, USWNT appears to have done everything in its power to both divide and piss off Americans, and this includes their fanbase, which is why they’ve been consistently losing fans in the process. (RELATED: Former Panama Striker Luis ‘Matador’ Tejada Collapses, Dies At 41)

I mean, damn, these girls have completely crapped all over our flag by kneeling during the National Anthem, pushed lunatic left-wing politics, promoted biologically male transgenders playing in women’s sports (even though they’re not playing them) and, on top of that, put up the worst World Cup performance ever in team history during the 2023 edition of the tournament. USWNT has been an utter disaster for a while now, and this is why they’re hated.

Well, that’s being ratcheted up thanks to midfielder Lindsey Horan, who also happens to be the captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team. While speaking to The Athletic in an interview, Horan said that American soccer fans “aren’t smart.” In other words, she thinks we’re all stupid.

“American soccer fans, most of them aren’t smart,” said Horan. “They don’t know the game. They don’t understand.”

She went on to say that “it’s getting better and better,” but man, what a backhanded compliment.

Looks like somebody’s clearly taking over for Megan Rapinoe.