Possibly The Worst Parent In America Caught On Camera In Florida

The presumed parent of Florida’s youngest porch pirate was caught on camera Monday, earning herself a nomination as America’s Worst Parent 2024.

The exact relationship between the woman in the video and the child is currently unknown, but it seems to be a toxic entanglement. Miami Police Department’s Captain Freddy Cruz called the case “very disturbing” in a video shared to social media, and asked for help in identifying the woman and child who appeared to allegedly steal roughly $40 worth of property brazenly from the Silver Bluff neighborhood around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Footage shows a child wearing a red jumpsuit, holding a tablet, strolling up to the porch of a home in the direction of an adult female and taking an Amazon package. “I got it!” the boy can be heard yelling as he holds up the package.

“This makes me sick to my stomach to see this poor child being put through this,” the victim told CBS Miami. “I was stunned to see the incident where the child was involved. It wasn’t so much the act of taking a package. It was a child taking a package. I felt like this was an act that was not acceptable.” (RELATED: Scientists Find Link Between Energy Drinks And Childhood Mental Health, And It Shouldn’t Surprise You)

Even if this woman is the guardian, relative, kidnapper, or whatever of this child, they belong in prison for normalizing crime to a child at such a young age.

“I have never seen a crime where they are doing this,” MPD spokesperson Mike Vega noted. “Porch pirates are all over doing this. But using a child, this is the first time I have seen this. It is heartbreaking that a child is doing this crime. Why would you have a child do this at such an early age?”

The victim told Local 10 that the woman in the video is “fit to be a mother if she puts her child through this,” and I couldn’t agree more!