Drag Queen Principal Resigns From Oklahoma School Following Backlash: REPORT

An Oklahoma school’s drag queen principal resigned Thursday following backlash over his position.

Shane Murnan, who was the principal at John Glenn Elementary School while performing as a drag queen, resigned from his role at Western Heights Public Schools, the district’s superintendent confirmed, according to The Oklahoman.

BREAKING: Shane Murnan, the drag queen principal in an Oklahoma elementary school, has RESIGNED!! I started discussing Shane months ago and even flew to Oklahoma to their board meeting where the board protected him. This is a big win for students of Oklahoma!! https://t.co/b6XJkAwScB pic.twitter.com/BDytLtC7NO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2024



Murnan’s sexual activities were exposed when conservative content creator Libs of TikTok made a post identifying the elementary school principal as a drag queen performer called “Shantel Mandalay” in August 2023, The Oklahoman reported. One photograph, posted by Libs of TikTok in December 2023, showed Murnan dressed in drag while posing in front of a man’s crotch.

“He uses his drag social handles to discuss his work. He also hired a fellow drag queen as a Kindergarten aide,” Libs of TikTok wrote as a caption to the image.

State school Superintendent Ryan Walters called for Murnan‘s resignation in August 2023, but the district fought back, vouching for the principal’s “outstanding” reputation. Murnan often had to work away from the school due to threats he received, forcing the district to spend approximately $65,000 in extra costs on security and administrative assistance, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Facebook Suspends ‘Libs Of TikTok’ For Violating Community Standards)

Murnan’s resignation will not be official until the school board votes at its next meeting on Feb. 12, Western Heights Superintendent Brayden Savage said, according to the outlet. Murnan’s district email address reportedly no longer functions even though he is still listed as the principal on the school’s website.

The district previously defended its decision to hire Murnan in August 2023 despite the 52-year-old’s prior arrests on child porn charges. Savage confirmed that the district followed “unusual hiring practices” in vetting Murnan, and the charges previously brought against the principal were acknowledged in a social media post welcoming him to the school.

Murnan was hired by Western Heights Public Schools in June 2023, according to the outlet. He worked at Oklahoma City Public Schools before becoming principal at John Glenn Elementary School.