‘It Is Falling Apart’: Fox News Legal Analyst Breaks Down Why Willis’ Should Be ‘Disqualified’ From Trump Case

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett detailed Friday on Fox News why he believed that Fulton County Defense Attorney Fani Willis should be “disqualified” from her case against former President Donald Trump.

Jarrett appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the recent admission from Willis regarding her personal relationship with law partner Nathan Wade, who she placed as special prosecutor in her case against Trump. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the legal analyst on his thoughts surrounding Willis’ admission, asking if he believes her case is “falling apart.”

Jarrett agreed with Hannity stating that Willis could no longer blame the accusation of her and Wade’s relationship on “racism” due to “well documented” evidence of her “unethical behavior.” The legal analyst stated that not only should Willis be “disqualified” from the case, but additionally detailed the “severe conflict of interest.” (RELATED: Fani Willis Still Hasn’t Responded To Commissioner’s Request For Information Relating To Alleged Misuse Of Funds)

“Well, it is falling apart. Willis finally after four weeks had to fess up and tell the truth. She couldn’t keep blaming it on racism because the evidence of her unethical behavior was well documented. She should be disqualified from this prosecution,” Jarrett stated.

“She had a personal financial interest in the case and a severe conflict of interest with her subordinate lover and the appearance of impropriety and real impropriety. This prosecution, Sean, is now so tainted that the judge should remove it entirely from the DA’s office. If that happens I suspect fresh eyes would see this for what it is, a legally unsound indictment that perverts the racketeering laws.”

Jarrett continued to note how Willis and Wade both made multiple trips to the White House both during and before their case against Trump, emphasizing how it proves the investigation is “politically driven.” Jarrett stated that due to Willis’ alleged “misappropriation of public funds,” she should be “removed from office.” (RELATED: Trump Co-Defendant Pokes Holes In Fani Willis’ Defense To Corruption Allegations)

“The fact that the boyfriend travels to Washington for two eight hour meetings at the White House? I mean that shows these charges against Trump were politically driven. So now there is a federal investigation for misusing public funds, firing of a whistleblower and two Georgia investigations examining how she and Wade personally profited – how they used COVID money to bring the case. They failed to obtain permission from the county for the cash she was doling out to her lover. Wade apparently took actions including indictments before he was ever sworn in. So this scheme of theirs smacks of misappropriation of public funds, unasserviced fraud, and Willis could be removed from office. She could face criminal charges,” Jarrett stated.

Allegations of Willis’ relationship with Wade circulated in early January following a court motion filed by a representative of a former Trump campaign official who had been named in Willis’ indictment. The filings had detailed Willis’ relationship with the law partner, claiming that they had used public funds to go on vacations.

While Willis admitted to the relationship in a court filing on Friday, she has since denied any financial benefit from the partnership between her and Wade. Additionally, her motion defended Wade’s qualifications for his position and she has since refused to recuse herself from Trump’s case.