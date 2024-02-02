Fani Willis Still Hasn’t Responded To Commissioner’s Request For Information Relating To Alleged Misuse Of Funds

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not respond to a request for information from a Fulton County commissioner relating to allegations she misused county funds as of late Friday night.

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said Willis had not responded to his Jan. 19 request for information about whether or not county funds were “misused” by Willis. Ellis set a Friday deadline for Willis to respond, according to a letter provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Trump Blasts Fulton County DA After She Admits ‘Relationship’ With Prosecutor)

“To date, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has been non-responsive to the requests for information which I made of her in my capacity as Chair of the Audit Committee of Fulton County on January 19, 2024,” Ellis said in a statement given to the DCNF. “Despite multiple follow-up requests for this information which should be made available for public review and consumption, the District Attorney has provided no response to our County Auditor or me as to when this information will be provided.”

Willis admitted to a relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor, in a 176-page court filing Friday in response to a motion filed on Jan.8 by attorneys for Michael Roman seeking her removal from the case. Willis secured a 13-count indictment against Trump and other defendants, including Roman, in August over the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in that state.

“Given that the majority of the Audit Committee is made up of Fulton County citizens, the lack of a response by the District Attorney is an affront to not only the Board of Commissioners but also to all Fulton County residents,” Ellis said.

Wade reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump, compared to $200 an hour for John Floyd, a RICO expert, according to billing records obtained by the DCNF. Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that Floyd was initially paid $150 an hour. Wade received over $650,000 in fees for his work on the case, according to Fulton County records. (RELATED: ‘She’s Going To Have Her Hands Full’: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis For ‘Slew Of Corruption,’ ‘Election Interference’)

“Our Committee will continue its work on behalf of Fulton County taxpayers to obtain, review and evaluate this information and implore the District Attorney to be responsive to the Citizens and to promptly provide a response,” Ellis concluded.

Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card” while falsely claiming she paid the outside prosecutors the same rate. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

