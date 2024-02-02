LEGEND: Joe Montana Tells Pat McAfee How Much He Loves Beer And He Has A Favorite Kind

Legendary 49ers QB Joe Montana hopped on the Pat McAfee show to talk about the Super Bowl matchup between his two former teams and dropped a little nugget of info on us … turns out the guy loves Guinness.

As if I needed another reason to love the four-time Super Bowl champ.

Montana regaled McAfee with tales of his travels through the Irish countryside, slamming pints and even the occasional Irish car bomb.

“You’re a Guinness guy?” McAfee asked him.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’ve been doing Guinness for a while now,” Montana told him.

Montana told McAfee about the time he went to Ireland to buy and train jumping horses. (RELATED: Beloved NFL Star Jason Kelce Wants To Revive Classic Backyard Sports Gaming Franchise)

“We were over there and our trainer said to me ‘Hey when the girls are done jumping we’re going to go get us a pint,'” Montana explained.

“I wasn’t really … [hadn’t] had much Guinness to that point but wow. He goes ‘Go sit down I’ll go get it’ and he comes back and I go ‘Well where’s the beer?’ he goes ‘Well you gotta wait for it.’ I go, ‘What do you mean you gotta wait for it?’ He goes ‘Yeah, there’s a special way to pour it,'” Montana explained.



“After the first one, every day at about the same time I go ‘Charlie, isn’t it about time for a pint?'” Montana said.

LEGEND. God, I love this. I look forward to beer o’clock as much as the next guy and man oh man, to see that one of my idols and one of the most legendary and respectable men in the history of the NFL does too, well man that’s just gravy.

And by the way, I can 100% confirm that the rituals surrounding pouring a perfect pint in Ireland truly make the beer taste that much better. I don’t know if it’s the water, the taps or the way they brew it, but sipping a pint of Guinness on the shores of Dublin is one of the most elite feelings in the world.