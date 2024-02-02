Super Bowl Suites Are So Outlandishly Expensive, Superstar RB Apparently Can’t Afford One For Family

Super Bowl LVIII seats are apparently so expensive star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey can’t afford to buy his family box seats, according to his mother, Lisa McCaffrey.

McCaffrey reportedly tried to buy his family box seats for the upcoming big game in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium but the $65 million man was priced out, his mother revealed on her podcast “Your Mom.”

“So, yeah, we looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it,” Lisa McCaffrey revealed. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there. And nor moneybags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now,” Lisa McCaffrey said.

Moneybags Olivia is Olivia Culpo, McCaffrey’s former Miss Universe girlfriend who boasts a $7 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So YEAH, those suites must be pretty expensive.

Lisa pondered aloud why the tickets were so outrageously overpriced and mentioned the possibility of a certain popstar inflating the price.

“They’re stupid expensive. It’s —I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor, if it’s the first time in Vegas factor. There’s so much going on,” she said. (RELATED: LEGEND: Joe Montana Tells Pat McAfee How Much He Loves Beer And He Has A Favorite Kind)

She also pointed out that even regular tickets were so expensive that CMC’s buddies will have to gather at a Vegas bar to watch rather than attend in person. “All his best friends —they can’t afford it, like, and Christian used all his tickets to get these other seats for us so … But they’re all his good friends. They’re going to come out, they’re all coming out to Vegas, so cool, and they’re going to go to have a watch party somewhere there, and then we’re gonna find them after.”

This is insanity. The perfect storm of Vegas, Taylor Swift, a potential Chiefs dynasty, the Kelce hype … it all adds up to the most expensive Super Bowl to date, according to The Athletic.

But c’mon. How expensive are we talking here that MULTI millionaire power couples can’t even afford it? Are these million dollar box suites? I can’t even fathom spending that kind of money on the Super Bowl. Sounds like McCaffrey’s buddies have the right idea. Go watch the game at a bar where you can toss back $5 beers and celebrate with the champ after.