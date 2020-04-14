Christian McCaffrey Signs 4-Year Extension With The Carolina Panthers Worth $16 Million Annually

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has agreed to the largest deal in NFL history for his position.

According to ESPN, the electric running back has reached a four-year extension worth $16 million annually. The total value of his deal with the Panthers is now $75 million over the next six seasons.

It’s not known how much of the deal is fully guaranteed, but I’d imagine a gigantic chunk of it is.

He’s worth every single penny. While most running backs aren’t worth a ton of money with how saturated the position is across the league, McCaffrey is worth every single dollar the Panthers are paying him.

The man is an elite running back, an elite catcher in the passing game and he can return kicks. He’s the most dynamic player in the NFL.

They’re not just paying a running back. The Panthers are paying an elite running back, receiver and kick returner, and they’re getting him for $16 million annually.

All things considered, Carolina might still be getting a bargain after making McCaffrey the highest paid running back in league history.

He’s that good of a player. Ever since his time at Stanford, the man has simply been unstoppable.

Christian McCaffrey is a hell of a guy and football player, and now he’s the highest paid running back in NFL history. It’s been a ton of fun to watch his career through the first few seasons, and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.