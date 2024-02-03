‘There Was Blood All Over Upstairs’: Man Allegedly Beats Roommate To Death Over Taco Bell Order

Dale Mitchell, a 72-year-old Michigan man, was allegedly beaten to death by his roommate when an argument over a Taco Bell order turned deadly Wednesday, FOX2 reported.

The roommates reportedly began arguing and fighting over the fast food in a boarding house in Roseville, a suburb 13 miles north of Detroit, according to FOX2.

The fight allegedly escalated to Mark Newsome, 54, punching his elder roommate in the head multiple times and killing him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two other roommates, Bob McQuade and Larry Melton, were trying to sleep when they heard the two arguing, FOX2 reported. (RELATED: Straight Up Boxing Match Breaks Out At Taco Bell After It Runs Out Of Crunchwrap Supremes)

The fight erupted when Newsome accused Mitchell of stealing his Taco Bell, McQuade said, according to the outlet. He claimed he heard Mitchell saying, “Why are you doing this? Leave me alone. Quit, please quit.”

“Oh God it scared the hell out of me, it really did, McQuade said, according to the outlet.

“There was blood all over upstairs,” Melton added, according to the outlet.

“It’s just senseless,” McQuade said. “I trusted Mark as my friend. I could never believe he would’ve done something like that.”

“If we’ve come to grips with life about fighting and killing somebody over a taco or food itself, there’s gotta be more to life than that,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. “It would have been a lot easier to walk away.”

“To think a fight over food would escalate into murder. It’s inconceivable,” McQuade said, according to the outlet.

Newsome was charged with Second Degree Murder, a felony that could land him in prison for life if convicted, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.