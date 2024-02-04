Sports

Father Of Chiefs Quarterback Arrested Ahead Of Super Bowl

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested Saturday ahead of his son’s participation in the Feb. 11 Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., 53, was arrested for what was at least his third DWI in Tyler, Texas, jail records revealed, according to the New York Post.


Mahomes Sr.’s arrest occurred eight days before his son was set to play against the 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. He previously served 40 years in jail on weekends in 2019 and 2020 after receiving his second DWI charge in 2018, according to the outlet.

Mahomes Sr. attended the Chiefs’s playoff games this year in a show of support for his son, the outlet reported. Mahomes Sr. also sat with Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the season, he told WFAN. However, he dismissed rumors that a man pictured crossing his arms and scowling at Swift was him, claiming he was “actually two booths down,” according to the outlet.


The quarterback’s father was spotted smoking a cigar when the Chiefs beat the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. He joked he was smoking “Philly blunts” two weeks after saying he was “smoking that Joe Burrow” when the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. (RELATED: ‘Wash ‘Em Every Once In A While’: Patrick Mahomes Disgustingly Reveals He Wears The Same Underwear Every Game)

Mahomes Sr. played 11 seasons of MLB and was a Mets pitcher in the 1999 and 2000 seasons, according to the outlet. He divorced Randi, his ex-wife and the Chiefs quarterback’s mother, in 2006.