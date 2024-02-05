Genes Are Not The Blueprint For Life, Says Experts Questioning The ‘Classic View Of Evolution’

An article published Monday in the journal Nature detailed how genes do not contain the blueprints for life, and scientists just need to accept it.

The article follows research conducted by Philip Ball in his new book “How Life Words: A User’s Guide to the New Biology,” which details all we do know about human biology, along with all the stuff science absolutely does not know. “So long as we insist that cells are computers and genes are their code,” Ball wrote, all of life might as well be “sprinkled with invisible magic.” (In all fairness, could this magic just be dark matter?)

Ball argues that after the sequencing of the human genome in 2001, we discovered that genes are not the blueprint for life that most of us likely still assume today. Gene activity within the body is actually influenced more by external factors than anything happening within.

As a result of these findings the “classic view of evolution should also be questioned,” the article author Dennis Noble argued. Protein behaviors have a huge influence over the development of internal processes within our bodies, including some that most assume is conducted by our genes. (RELATED: Human ‘Hobbit’ Ancestor Might Still Exist Today, New Book Claims)

“We are at the beginning of a profound rethinking of how life works,” Ball argued, and Noble concurred. “It’s time to stop pretending that, give or take a few bits and pieces, we know how life works. Instead, we must let our ideas evolve as more discoveries are made in the coming decades,” Noble concluded his review, noting that we must sit and be comfortable within our uncertainty until the 21st century catches up to the gaps in our knowledge of ourselves.