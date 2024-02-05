Straight Swagoo: NBA To Feature LED Glass Court During All-Star Weekend

The NBA is making their 2K video game a reality with moves like this.

Parts of the NBA‘s upcoming All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis — including the entire Saturday night lineup — will see players competing on an LED court that features full video and is state-of-the-art. The first-ever glass court in NBA history will be installed at Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium, according to a Monday announcement from the league.

The events that will be featured on this absolutely swagged out court will be the Feb. 16 celebrity game, the Feb. 17 events that include the skills competition, the 3-point contest, the slam dunk competition and the shooting square-off between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

The Feb. 18 All-Star Game will still be played on a wooden court.

NBA UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART LED COURT FOR ALL-STAR 2024 EVENTS TAKING PLACE AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM The NBA today unveiled the state-of-the-art full video LED court that will be used for #NBAAllStar 2024 events taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, which include the #RufflesCelebGame… pic.twitter.com/JzOLmFbgaK — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2024

This is pretty friggin’ cool.

If you play NBA 2K, then you already know what I’m talking about when I say that the league pretty much took something out of the video game and put it to life. And as somebody who loves the 2K culture, I’m all for it.

Can you imagine how cool this is gonna be seeing players doing their thing on a court that’s constantly flashing? (RELATED: You Gotta See This: Indianapolis International Airport Launches Indoor Basketball Court For NBA All-Star Weekend)

It’ll be like Jay-Z and Ye’s “Ni**as In Paris” music video:

Let’s just hope we don’t have a seizure in the process…