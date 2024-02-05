Former NBA Star Earl Cureton Dies At Age 66

Former 12-year NBA veteran Earl Cureton died suddenly Sunday morning at the age of 66, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Cureton was a Detroit native, playing his high school ball in the city and attending the University of Detroit before embarking on a 17-year professional career that included multiple stints overseas, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Nicknamed Earl “The Twirl,” Cureton averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over 674 games in 12 NBA seasons, winning championships with the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers and 1994 Houston Rockets before retiring in 1997, the Detroit Free Press reported. (NBA Legend Walter Davis Dies At 69)

George Blaha, Greg Kelser, and Grant Long express their condolences and sadness following Earl Cureton’s sudden passing. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/8tmEdaVOvV — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 4, 2024

“The Detroit Pistons organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, a person who meant so much to the organization as a colleague, former player, community ambassador and friend,” the team said in a release. “As tough a competitor as he was during his playing years on the court, he was equally kind-hearted, outgoing and impactful off it.”

“All of us are hurting,” former Pistons teammate Isiah Thomas said in a statement. “He was a tremendous teammate, tough competitor, a champion and a great human being. Earl always held the Detroit community close to his heart and worked tirelessly to make a difference for the city he loved. He will be greatly missed.”

Cureton, who was a University of Detroit Titans television analyst for over ten years, stepped in for an ill Rick Mahorn Friday night on Pistons radio and was set to fill again Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“We feel like we’ve been robbed,” George Blaha, Pistons television broadcaster, said after Sunday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. “Spending time with Earl was as good as it gets.”

Cureton published a memoir in December called “Earl the Twirl: My Life in Basketball.”

The cause of Cureton’s death is unknown as of Monday morning.