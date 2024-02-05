Sports

Former NBA Star Earl Cureton Dies At Age 66

Dana Abizaid
Former 12-year NBA veteran Earl Cureton died suddenly Sunday morning at the age of 66, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Cureton was a Detroit native, playing his high school ball in the city and attending the University of Detroit before embarking on a 17-year professional career that included multiple stints overseas, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Nicknamed Earl “The Twirl,” Cureton averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over 674 games in 12 NBA seasons, winning championships with the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers and 1994 Houston Rockets before retiring in 1997, the Detroit Free Press reported. (NBA Legend Walter Davis Dies At 69)

“The Detroit Pistons organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, a person who meant so much to the organization as a colleague, former player, community ambassador and friend,” the team said in a release. “As tough a competitor as he was during his playing years on the court, he was equally kind-hearted, outgoing and impactful off it.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 26: Former American professional basketball player, current sports analyst for ESPN, and cofounder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, Jalen Rose (L) and 2x NBA Champion - Earl “The Twirl” Cureton pose with guests at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Golf Tournament presented by Tom Gores & Platinum Equity held at Detroit Golf Club at Detroit Golf Club on August 26, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Golf Classic produced by PGD Global )

“All of us are hurting,” former Pistons teammate Isiah Thomas said in a statement. “He was a tremendous teammate, tough competitor, a champion and a great human being. Earl always held the Detroit community close to his heart and worked tirelessly to make a difference for the city he loved. He will be greatly missed.”

CHARLOTTE, NC – 1989: Earl Cureton #25 of the Charlotte Hornets runs on the court during an NBA game at Charlotte Colesium in 1989. (Photo by Tim Defrisco/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – 1989: Earl Cureton #25 of the Charlotte Hornets plays defense during an NBA game at Charlotte Colesium in 1989. (Photo by Tim Defrisco/Getty Images)

Cureton, who was a University of Detroit Titans television analyst for over ten years, stepped in for an ill Rick Mahorn Friday night on Pistons radio and was set to fill again Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“We feel like we’ve been robbed,” George Blaha, Pistons television broadcaster, said after Sunday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. “Spending time with Earl was as good as it gets.”

Cureton published a memoir in December called “Earl the Twirl: My Life in Basketball.”

The cause of Cureton’s death is unknown as of Monday morning.