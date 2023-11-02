NBA Legend Walter Davis Dies At 69

Walter Davis, a six-time NBA All-Star whose jersey number was retired by the Phoenix Suns, died Thursday at the age of 69.

Davis was a college star with the North Carolina Tar Heels, where he played for the legendary head coach Dean Smith. The school — where Walter’s nephew Hubert Davis is now head coach of the basketball program — announced Walter’s death Thursday.

Davis died in Charlotte, North Carolina, of natural causes while visiting family, according to the university’s release.

Drafted fifth overall in the 1977 NBA Draft by the Suns, Davis won Rookie of the Year after tallying an average of 24.2 points per game, according to NBA.com. Out of his 16 seasons, Davis played 11 with Phoenix, who sent his No. 6 into retirement in 1994.

After his run with the Phoenix Suns, Davis played three seasons for the Denver Nugget and one for the Portland Trail Blazers before heading back to Denver in the 1992-93 season to close out his career.

At the University of North Carolina, Davis was a dominant force as a leader of one of the top programs in the nation. In 1977, Davis helped carry the Tar Heels to the national championship game, where they lost to Marquette.