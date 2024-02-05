Loyal To The Soil: NFL Star Puka Nacua Feigns Autograph When Asked To Sign Rival 49ers Jersey

Rookie Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua broke all kinds of records on his way to a historic season, landing him a spot on the NFC’s Pro Bowl team where he hilariously refused to sign a fan’s 49ers jersey during the Pro Bowl games.

While sgning jerseys after the Pro Bowl’s flag football match, Nacua came upon a fan who wanted him to sign his Deebo Samuel 49ers jersey.

Puka playfully bantered with the fan. “That’s tough… it’s alright, you’re in the Super Bowl, so I’ll give it you, never again,” he said.

But rather than actually signing the jersey of his Los Angeles Rams’ biggest division rival, Nacua pretended to pen his John Hancock, making the wrist motions for a signature but never pressing his Sharpie to the threads.

LEGEND… Puka Nacua FAKE signed a #49ers Deebo Samuel jersey “That’s tough… it’s alright, you’re in the Super Bowl, so I’ll give it you, never again.” 😭😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/VAQz7QaoHY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 5, 2024

He put some effort into that fake signature too. Give this dude an Emmy or something because that was some high-level chicanery.

It’s awesome to see a young and budding NFL star actually take his rivalry seriously. Nowadays it can seem like a lot of these guys are just collecting a paycheck, but Nacua obviously understands how deep that rivalry runs, and how much Rams fans hate the 49ers.

The future is very bright for young Puka. The fifth-round draft selection shattered all expectations and broke the rookie records for catches and yards with 105 and 1,486 respectively. You pair all that talent with the respect he has for the league’s pageantry and tradition and there’s no telling how far this kid can go. A star in the making to be sure.