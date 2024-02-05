NHL Continues With Their Left-Wing Shenanigans By Letting Singer Wearing Pro-Palestine Attire Perform National Anthem

Seriously, NHL… We’ve gotta cut this nonsense out…

Singer Kiana Lede, who performed the American national anthem at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game while wearing pro-Palestine attire, is causing one hell of a firestorm for the league.

The NHL invited the 26-year-old to sing the national anthem at the Toronto-hosted All-Star Game.

Known for her support towards Palestinians since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, Lede was wearing a sweater that was the style of a cardigan, resembling a keffiyeh — something that has been gaining popularity with Palestine supporters. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Presidential Motorcade Causes Oregon To Be Late For College Hoops Game Against UCLA)

The pro-Palestinian crowd uses the keffiyeh, black and white checkered, as a symbol of unity — the same symbol that Lede was wearing.

The NHL has not publicly commented on the situation.

Lede is being hit with criticism over her performing the national anthem due to her past support for Palestinians.

kiana ledé went to the nhl all star game to sing the us national anthem wearing a keffiyeh cardigan🍉 pic.twitter.com/ywd9J4SIGk — fabs (@thinksslater) February 3, 2024

And after only 10 minutes of searching… this is who you have chosen to sing the Canadian anthem “…express my support for the Palestinian resistance” “This is not a war or conflict, it is a mass murder.” “I’m ashamed to be in a country that doesn’t value the lives of innocent… pic.twitter.com/33ej3fKa8G — Michael Sachs (@michaelasachs) February 3, 2024

Oh, and she’s also a degenerate:

😍😍😍

Imma make my own pinball machine and It’s gonna be rated R for sure. Maybe the lever you have to get the ball out looks like a dick and the ball looks like one single testicle. Idk. I’m still workin it out in my head. pic.twitter.com/aBri7dF9c9 — Kiana Ledé 🎥🪞 (@KianaLede) February 2, 2024

My nipples were as pointy as fuckin needles https://t.co/zfISuLjUX3 — Kiana Ledé 🎥🪞 (@KianaLede) January 16, 2024

Real winner you chose, NHL. Real winner.