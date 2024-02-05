Editorial

NHL Continues With Their Left-Wing Shenanigans By Letting Singer Wearing Pro-Palestine Attire Perform National Anthem

The NHL is being hammered with criticism after letting Kiana Lede, an outspoken Palestinian supporter, sing the national anthem at the 2024 All-Star Game. [X/Screenshot/Public — @kianasource]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Seriously, NHL… We’ve gotta cut this nonsense out…

Singer Kiana Lede, who performed the American national anthem at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game while wearing pro-Palestine attire, is causing one hell of a firestorm for the league.

The NHL invited the 26-year-old to sing the national anthem at the Toronto-hosted All-Star Game.

Known for her support towards Palestinians since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, Lede was wearing a sweater that was the style of a cardigan, resembling a keffiyeh — something that has been gaining popularity with Palestine supporters. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Presidential Motorcade Causes Oregon To Be Late For College Hoops Game Against UCLA)

The pro-Palestinian crowd uses the keffiyeh, black and white checkered, as a symbol of unity — the same symbol that Lede was wearing.

The NHL has not publicly commented on the situation.

Lede is being hit with criticism over her performing the national anthem due to her past support for Palestinians.

Oh, and she’s also a degenerate:

Real winner you chose, NHL. Real winner.