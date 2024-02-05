Video Shows All-Female SWAT Team Absolutely Beclowning Themselves At International Competition

A hilarious and somewhat unbelievable video shows an all-women Chilean SWAT team struggling mightily to complete an obstacle course.

The video, posted to Twitter by @K9_Reaper, is like watching a car wreck in slow motion. It’s agonizing at times and yet so morbidly fascinating I just can’t force myself to look away.

This all-female team consisted of eight members of the Tactical Reaction Brigade of the Policía de Investigaciones de Chile (PDI), according to Gulf News. The team’s folly took place while they competed in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024, and boy … was it something.

Chile 🇨🇱 fielded an all-women team at the UAE SWAT Challenge of 2024. Worth a watch. 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/HsJ6FRRayF — k9_reaper (@k9_reaper) February 5, 2024

The video starts with five of them running towards a zip-line over a narrow strip of water. At this point I’m thinking, “So far, so good.” The ladies are maintaining a nice pace, and all signs point to a rousing display of physical excellence. But all hell breaks loose when they reach the zip-line.

The vanguard actually reaches the other side, just barely, and attempts to assist her compatriots by reaching out to pull them in. But the rest of the gals simply don’t have the weight or the core strength to will themselves across. They start slipping backwards one by one, and one of them falls straight into the water.

The lone warrior who made it across literally averts her gaze, likely out of sheer embarrassment.

The remaining three actually hang on for an impressively long amount of time. So long in fact that the girl who made it across gets off, runs around and attempts to push them across by sliding through and kicking the caboose in the back.

At this point in the video, I am shaking uncontrollably with tears in my eyes, and we’re only 90 seconds into a six-minute ordeal. (RELATED: ROOKE: Give Young Women 30 Seconds Of Masculinity, And Watch The Feminism Melt Away)

They spend the rest of the time trying to recover the weapons they dropped into the pool and, to their credit, they do eventually get everybody across.

I don’t want to beat on them too hard, because the resiliency to not just throw your hands up and quit after the absolute embarrassment is legitimately impressive, but … WOOF.

I don’t know who in Chile thought this was a good idea, but fire them immediately. And take their salary and use it to pay for therapy for these women.