LMAO: This Easily Has To Be One Of The Greatest Sports Media Flub Ups Of All-Time

In terms of media, this will most likely be the No. 1 moment of Super Bowl week — straight-up hilarity.

When it comes to sports talk radio, the week of the Big Game is truly one of the most horrible times to work, as each show has a crapload of guests that say nothing interesting and just promote their products. It’s a disorganized hot mess.

Well, the “Boomer and Gio Show,” which broadcasts on New York’s WFAN and nationally on CBS Sports Network, is no exception. But one of their guests had a massive flub, and it’s provided us with pure comedy and a classic moment in Super Bowl week history. (RELATED: Well, Well, Well: Looks Like Conservatives Bullied Bud Light Into Making A Funny, Mulvaney-Free Super Bowl Ad)

Al Dukes, a producer for the show, booked Randy Moss for an interview … but it wasn’t that Randy Moss. Instead, it was legendary horse racing broadcaster/expert Randy Moss, not the NFL Hall of Famer they wanted.

And to make this moment even more beautiful, the hosts Greg Giannotti and Boomer Esiason found out about the mistake while live on the air talking about what Moss was promoting, providing us with a great radio moment.

It’s pure gold.

WATCH:

This is amazing. Boomer and Gio learn they won’t be interviewing Randy Moss. pic.twitter.com/goxzXW2SbN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024

I watch Boomer and Gio every now and then, because of comical moments like this, but I’ve never seen anything like this greatness … I’m calling it now: The greatest segment EVER in the show’s history.

Just so classic. So, so classic.