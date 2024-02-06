Sin City Super Bowl Claims NFL Victim As Hometown Raiders Star Janarius Robinson Arrested In Vegas For DUI

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested for driving under the influence early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, law enforcement records show.

The young Raiders defensive end was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI, First Offense at 5:59 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the Daily Caller.

The 25-year-old played in five games for Vegas this year, logging nine tackles and two quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Reference.

While what happens in Vegas is supposed to stay in Vegas, but something tells me Robinson will not be staying too much longer. (RELATED: Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Tells Reporter That All-Pro Joe Thuney Most Likely Too Injured For Super Bowl)

The Raiders organization has dealt with a significant number of off-field issues with their players in recent years, and almost always cut ties in situations like this one. Besides, while he’s still young with plenty of potential, Robinson simply hasn’t made enough of an on-field impact to warrant the headache.

His arrest is the first high-profile casualty of Sin City’s first Super Bowl, but I’d be surprised if it were the last. Many pundits have speculated that Vegas’ uniquely degenerate atmosphere and the high rolling NFL crowd will make for a disastrous week. ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck predicted as much during a Monday morning radio appearance.

“I do not have any desire to be there,” Buck told ESPN’s Opening Drive on Monday. “It’s a lot of logistics. It’s a lot of congestion. I’m just not that way, I’m not looking for the Maxim party and going out all night. It’s just not my thing and you combine that with Vegas…there’s going to be some story, there’s gonna be something that happens because it’s Vegas and it won’t stay in Vegas. There’s gonna be a big something that happens. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. That is going to be a mess, in my mind.”

This arrest proves Joe to be somewhat right either way, but I have a feeling the “big something” he’s talking about is yet to come.