FLASHBACK: Fired-Up Toby Keith Tells Fans To ‘Never Apologize For Being Patriotic’

Toby Keith was more than a country music icon, he was a true American patriot who loved his country, and stood up for everything it represents.

As the world reels at the news of his passing, we’re flashing back to a moment that truly defines everything Keith was — as a man, as an artist and as a proud American citizen. With his unmistakable, booming voice and his tongue-in-cheek sense of humor, Keith reminded all of us that we must “never apologize for being patriotic.”

“Never apologize for being patriotic. F*ck ’em.” – Toby Keith RIP to an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/XOl0x8YT7V — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2024

This throwback clip personifies everything Keith stood for, believed in and sang passionately about.

Keith’s devotion to his country will live on through the numerous video clips that continue to circulate widely online.

The star, famous for his hits, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and “American Soldier,” gave a voice to patriotism and solidarity that moved masses, and touched millions of his fans, worldwide.

Other songs on his patriotic playlist included “Red Solo Cup,” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

The proud patriot didn’t just preach or sing his values, he lived them.

Keith traveled to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Germany, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Italy, Guantanamo Bay and Belgium to inspire troops defending our country. He uplifted the fine men and women in the armed forces and breathed passionate patriotism in every lyric of his decades-long career. (RELATED: Toby Keith Dead At 62)

Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. The proud American left a long-lasting legacy and a catalogue of patriotic songs that will continue to live on and inspire the masses.