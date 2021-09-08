‘Rest In Peace, Wheezy’: Jimmy Kimmel Says ICU Beds Should Only Be For Vaccinated

Jimmy Kimmel said the unvaccinated shouldn’t have access to beds in the Intensive Care Unit in hospitals and instead the beds should only go to those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was not a fun Labor Day weekend COVID-wise,” Kimmel shared on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show following his return to the show after a lengthy summer hiatus. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

During the monologue, the host noted the number of new coronavirus cases are up “300%” compared to last year.

WATCH:

“Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” Kimmel shared. “That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? ‘Yes, come right on in, we’ll take care of you.’ Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.” (RELATED: ‘Ignorant A-Hole’: Jimmy Kimmel Rails Against Caitlyn Jenner Following Hannity Interview On CA Homeless Population)

The “horse goo” the host noted had to do with reports of people taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19. CNN and others have referred to the drug as a “horse dewormer.”

“We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there,” the 53-year-old talk show host said. “People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center have seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.'”

And Kimmel wasn’t the only one to roast people for taking the drug instead of getting the vaccine. (RELATED: ‘He’s Right’: Stephen Colbert Backs Biden, Compares ‘Radicals’ On Jan. 6 To Taliban In Afghanistan)

Stephen Colbert returned to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” with a “Mister Ed” parody titled “Doctor Ed” and a video that mocked those who were reportedly using ivermectin after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Huffington Post noted.

WATCH:

On #LSSC tonight: Mr. Ed was also a doctor. pic.twitter.com/3vzefwzU66 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 8, 2021

In the opening, we see black-and-white footage from the classic TV show about a talking horse. It also included a new twist on the classic theme song from the show.

“A horse is a horse, of course, of course/don’t trust it as a medical source/that is of course unless the horse/is the famous Doctor Ed,” the song went.

“Ivermectin is ineffective against COVID, and when used incorrectly, it can kill you,” Colbert shared. “Worst of all, it tastes yucky.”

“The terrible taste led one Facebook user to ask, ‘Can I squeeze the paste into my anus instead of my mouth?'” he added. “Last time I checked, this was America. You bet you can! It says right on the label: for a horse’s ass.”