Alleged Coke Dealer Busted For Handing Out Free Samples, Cops Say: REPORT

An alleged cocaine dealer was busted Saturday for allegedly handing out free samples at a local casino on Christmas Eve, cops said.

Seyyed Amir Razavi faces drug trafficking charges for allegedly distributing small bags of cocaine attached to his business card, the Calgary Herald reported.

Razavi caught the attention of Calgary police officers patrolling the casino when he allegedly distributed his business card, complete with free drug samples, to people at the casino, according to the outlet.

The 30-year-old suspect was identified by investigators after they accumulated evidence through his “Alex Lee” alias throughout January, the outlet reported. Eventually, the investigators reportedly located Razavi’s vehicle, setting the stage for police to catch the suspect.

Police arrested Razavi on Saturday after pulling over his 2020 Toyota Tundra, according to the Calgary Herald. They searched the suspect’s vehicle, leading the officers to seize nearly 60 grams of cocaine separated into individual packages, a digital scale, $1,280 in cash and business cards containing an “Alex Lee” alias, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Three Who Allegedly Blew Fentanyl At Baby To ‘Pacify Her Cries’)

Razavi was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, according to the outlet. He was released from jail and is set to appear in court on Feb. 26.