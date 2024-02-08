IFAB Introducing Blue Card To Soccer’s Rules: REPORT

Yellow cards, red cards … blue cards?

Making the official announcement Friday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will be introducing a blue card as a part sin-bin trials in soccer, according to The Telegraph.

Back in November, lawmakers in the sport of soccer announced ways to improve the behavior of players, as well as to shoot up the respect for referees, including temporary dismissals. (RELATED: Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Challenges Fan To 1-On-1 For $12,500 After Getting Hammered With Criticism: REPORT)

Since the 2019-20 season, sin bins have had a successful track record in soccer‘s lower tiers, with players being kicked out of games for at least 10 minutes if they disrespect a ref — which is what the blue card will be used for.

The trial that’s being tested out for the higher-tier of football, expected to be around 12 months, will feature moments when a player takes out an opponent on purpose while attacking. Red cards won’t be warranted for these situations.

Feeling Blue this morning! 🟦 “A blue card is to be introduced as part of sin-bin trials to be announced on Friday. The revolutionary move will be announced by Ifab as part of sin-bin protocols that will see players removed from the field for 10 minutes if they commit a cynical… pic.twitter.com/2mXDAEv4hu — Stu Holden (@stuholden) February 8, 2024

I can totally dig this … not only is a blue card just another piece of swag to add to the game of soccer (I personally like the look of yellow and red cards), but it adds a hockey-style power play element to the sport.

I think I can get on board with this, looking forward to seeing how things play out.