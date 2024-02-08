Editorial

IFAB Introducing Blue Card To Soccer’s Rules: REPORT

Liam Kitching of Coventry City is shown a red card by referee Gavin Ward after a foul on Josh Sargent of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City at Carrow Road on February 03, 2024 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Yellow cards, red cards … blue cards?

Making the official announcement Friday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will be introducing a blue card as a part sin-bin trials in soccer, according to The Telegraph.

Back in November, lawmakers in the sport of soccer announced ways to improve the behavior of players, as well as to shoot up the respect for referees, including temporary dismissals. (RELATED: Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Challenges Fan To 1-On-1 For $12,500 After Getting Hammered With Criticism: REPORT)

Since the 2019-20 season, sin bins have had a successful track record in soccer‘s lower tiers, with players being kicked out of games for at least 10 minutes if they disrespect a ref — which is what the blue card will be used for.

The trial that’s being tested out for the higher-tier of football, expected to be around 12 months, will feature moments when a player takes out an opponent on purpose while attacking. Red cards won’t be warranted for these situations.

I can totally dig this … not only is a blue card just another piece of swag to add to the game of soccer (I personally like the look of yellow and red cards), but it adds a hockey-style power play element to the sport.

I think I can get on board with this, looking forward to seeing how things play out.