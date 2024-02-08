Newt Gingrich Reveals Why He’s ‘Increasingly Convinced’ Biden Won’t Be Nominee

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich explained Thursday on Fox News why he was becoming “increasingly convinced” President Joe Biden would not be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election.

Gingrich appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the recent ruling on Biden’s handling of classified documents, in which special counsel Robert Hur declined to pursue charges. Hur’s report states that Biden appeared to present himself during their interviews as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the former house speaker what he believed Biden would discuss in his upcoming press conference. Gingrich laid out the essence of the report, which addressed Biden’s “cognitive ability.” (RELATED: ‘It Practically Screams’: Calls To Invoke The 25th Erupt After Hur’s Damning Biden Report)

“I mean, this report basically says that he is so incompetent and so sad and so lacking in any kind of memory that no jury would convict him of willfully breaking the law because they don’t think he has enough cognitive ability to willfully do anything. I mean, if you actually read what Hur wrote … it’s beyond devastating. He couldn’t remember what year he was vice president. He couldn’t remember what year his son died. You just go down the list,” Gingrich stated.

“It makes you feel sad, and it makes you wonder how his family could allow him to be this publicly humiliated … At one level, and it won’t happen, you can imagine him saying, ‘You know, I read the report, and he is right, and I can’t really be president, so I’m resigning, and Kamala Harris will be the new president.’ That has its own set of problems, and is the best argument against the 25th amendment.”

The former House Speaker pointed out that he was becoming “increasingly convinced” Biden would no longer be the nominee for the Democrats in 2024 due to his mental state. Gingrich questioned how Biden could deal with foreign countries such as Iran or Russia, if the Department of Justice says he is “mentally so incompetent.” (RELATED: Special Counsel Calls Biden ‘Well-Meaning Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’)

“But, I read this report today, and I’m now increasingly convinced he will not be the democratic nominee. The party will rebel and will figure out you can’t possibly ask the country to give four more years to a person who his own Justice Department says is mentally so incompetent that it wouldn’t be fair to try him because he couldn’t possibly know what he was doing. That’s the essence of what they are saying. Well, if that’s true, how can he be commander-in-chief? How can he be dealing with Iran or Russia or China. I think this is a big, big problem and should be a serious national debate,” Gingrich stated.

Following the release of the special counsel’s report Thursday, many Republicans called out Burr’s statement regarding Biden’s memory, with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy stating that the evidence was “enough” to invoke the 25th Amendment.