Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Open Emergency Exit While Plane Takes Off

A Canadian tourist was arrested after allegedly attempting to open an aircraft door during take-off at the Chiang Mai International Airport in Thailand Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.

Wong Sai Heung, 40, a computer engineer from Vancouver, found himself in the grips of a severe panic attack that propelled him to rush towards the door of the Airbus A320, according to Daily Mail. He reportedly tried to forcibly open it, inadvertently deploying the emergency slide. The chaos unfolded as the aircraft was aligning for takeoff, with passengers witnessing the scene and Heung being swiftly subdued and escorted back to his seat by the flight crew.

“Thai Airways would like to explain the incident on flight TG 121 route Chiang Mai – Bangkok on February 7 with Airbus A320 plane while lining up for take-off at the runway,” the airline said in a statement, Daily Mail reported. “There was a passenger who opened a plane door, prompting the mechanics to be sent for inspection and repair according to security standards. The flight was able to depart on February 8 at 12.34 am with all passengers, pilots, and flight attendants safely onboard.”

Canadian tourist tries to open passenger plane door during take-off in Thailand after suffering panic attack https://t.co/jmQHymaSnE pic.twitter.com/zSsJftFYUE — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 8, 2024

“A plane was about to take off but someone panicked and tried to open the door,” one passenger recounted, the outlet noted.

The immediate intervention of police led to Heung’s arrest and subsequent detention at the local district police station, Daily Mail reported. While talking to the authorities, he expressed his distress and confusion, attributing his actions to an overwhelming panic attack on a previous experience during a trip to Vietnam. (RELATED: Passenger Reportedly Storms Cockpit, Damages Plane)

Heung now faces serious legal repercussions, with charges that include endangering the safety of an aircraft and failing to comply with crew orders, as outlined by Lieutenant Colonel Nattawut Noisorn of the Phu Ping Ratchaniwet Police Station, according to Daily Mail. Authorities, along with the Canadian Embassy and tourist police, are involved in the ongoing investigation, which may lead to additional charges under aviation laws.

The incident not only delayed the flight bound for Bangkok but also affected the schedules of other flights. It disrupted a total of 2,296 travelers on 13 different flights, including three that were departing, eight that were forced to loop around the airport, and two that were rerouted to alternative airports, according to Bangkok Post.