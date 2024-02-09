Pink Halts Concert When Fan Goes Into Labor In Middle Of Mosh Pit

Pink paused her Sydney concert at Allianz Stadium halfway through a song after discovering one of her audience members had gone into labor, a video from TMZ showed.

A woman went into labor in the middle of the mosh pit and took the spotlight as medics provided medical care to the fan. Pink addressed the situation at hand with humor and wished the woman the best of luck with the delivery as medics wheeled her away on a stretcher. “I feel like we all — we shouldn’t be looking!” Pink said from the stage.

Referencing her own name, Alecia Beth Moore, Pink hilariously asked the crowd if “Alecia or Alex is being born right now.”

Pink kept the crowd entertained with friendly banter while the situation unfolded in the mosh pit just below the stage, the video showed.

“Everyone give her her privacy — she didn’t just have the baby, right? The baby isn’t here? No? Ok,” she said with a chuckle.

Pink commented on the song that was being played when the childbirth kicked in.

“Wow, ‘Our Song,’ That was the one that did it. Wouldn’t have called that one! Thought it would have been like, I don’t know – Don’t Get It Started, or Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” she said.

The famous singer threw her hands into the air in celebration and shouted, “Congratulations!” as the crowd applauded in the video.

“That’s exciting! I don’t even know what to say!”

She found some words of wisdom to share with the woman as she was being transported out of the venue.

“Good luck, it’s gonna be great — you’re gonna do great!,” she said.

The music began to play in the background, signaling to Pink that her production crew was ready for the concert to resume.

“This music should not be her rolling out song …” she said.

Pink seemed hesitant to dive right back in to the concert, but eventually resumed with the show.