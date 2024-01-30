Video Shows Travis Scott Gifting $5,000 To Janitor Cleaning Up Mid-Concert

Travis Scott paused his concert in Miami to reward the venue’s janitor with $5,000 for his hard work.

The video showed Scott shouting out to the male janitor who had been tasked to clean up the mosh pit area during his Utopia tour stop. Rather than continuing to watch him clean, Scott decided to do a good deed and changed the course of the janitor’s day. He put the focus on the man as he said, “Hey, yo, today you gonna be off!” Scott continued, “Hey somebody go in my bag. Get my boy out here $5,000!”

The stunned janitor froze in the standing position while holding his mop, as the packed crowd turned their attention on him.

Scott continued to address him from the stage.

“I want you to just take off the day,” Scott said to the stunned man.

Scott told him to put down the mop and just enjoy the show as a fan for the day, as he instructed his team to deliver the $5,000 to the unsuspecting worker.

The unnamed janitor smiled from ear to ear when the realization of what was happening finally sunk in. He threw one hand in the air as he celebrated the moment.

Scott then pumped up the crowd and they cheered him on.

The famous artist continued the show by dropping his hit single “Fein,” and the crowd went wild. (RELATED: Video Shows Drake Shocking Fan With Expensive Mid-Concert Gift)

Video footage of Scott’s act of kindness is making its rounds on social media, prompting many fans to write in to praise him for his good deed.